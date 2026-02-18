America’s Oldest Hospital to Transform into Philadelphia’s Newest Museum

Source: aimintang / Getty

Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation’s first chartered hospital, is set to celebrate its 275th anniversary by opening a museum in its historic Pine Building. The transformation, timed to coincide with America’s 250th birthday celebrations in 2026, will showcase the hospital’s rich history and its contributions to modern medicine.

Founded in 1751 by Benjamin Franklin and Dr. Thomas Bond, Pennsylvania Hospital was established to provide care for the sick, poor, and mentally ill—a groundbreaking mission at the time. The new museum will feature eight galleries, including the preserved historic library, surgical amphitheater, and a restored apothecary. Visitors will also explore interactive exhibits highlighting the hospital’s legacy of medical innovation, from early psychiatric care to cutting-edge therapies like CAR-T cell treatment and CRISPR gene editing.

Stacey Peeples, the museum’s lead archivist, emphasized the hospital’s role in shaping American history, noting its service during the American Revolution, its response to pandemics like Yellow Fever and COVID-19, and its ongoing advancements in fields such as women’s health and mental health.

The Pennsylvania Hospital Museum will open to the public on May 8, 2026, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the past while celebrating the future of medicine. Tickets will be available this spring, and updates can be found at pahmuseum.pennmedicine.org.