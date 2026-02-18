Applebee’s Collabs With Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre With Drinks And Tattoos

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg teamed up with Applebee’s to launch a limited-time cocktail promotion that blends celebrity culture with casual dining fun. The chain introduced two new drinks made with the duo’s premium gin brand, Still G.I.N., and included collectible temporary tattoos with each order to make the experience more interactive and memorable.

Applebee’s debuted the “Still Together Sips” lineup Tuesday, inviting guests to try the $7 Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch or the $10 Rollin’ On the Beach cocktail. Both drinks use Still G.I.N., the ultra-premium gin co-created by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg that earned a Masters Medal at the 2025 Gin Masters Awards.

Bartenders mix the Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch with grenadine, lemon sour and pineapple — a sweet, fruity option inspired by Snoop Dogg’s personal favorite. The Rollin’ On the Beach pairs Still G.I.N. with peach schnapps, prickly pear, orange and cranberry juices. Servers pour that mix tableside from a chilled shaker tin so friends can share multiple pours.

Applebee’s adds three original temporary tattoos to every drink order. Guests can apply the tattoos and trade designs with friends, turning a casual meal into a social moment. The chain said it designed the tattoos to reflect the energy and camaraderie of the promotion — and hoped customers would share photos across social platforms.

Michelle Chin, Applebee’s chief marketing officer, described the cocktails as a way to celebrate real friendships and elevate visits beyond the ordinary dinner. Dr. Dre echoed that sentiment, noting his long search for a superior gin inspired him and his partner to build a product that matched their standards and style.

The Still Together Sips rollout highlights a growing trend of celebrity spirits partners crossing over into mainstream foodservice, giving casual dining fans a chance to sip a drink with pop-culture flair.