Hidden Philly Finds: Pine Building, America’s First Hospital

Pennsylvania Hospital is America's first chartered hospital, founded in 1751 to provide care for the sick, poor, and mentally ill.

The hospital has a legacy of medical firsts, including the nation's first surgical amphitheater and maternity ward.

During crises like the American Revolution and COVID-19, the hospital has been a beacon of hope and innovation.

Source: aimintang / Getty

Nestled in the heart of Philadelphia, the Pine Building of Pennsylvania Hospital stands as a testament to the evolution of healthcare in America. Founded in 1751 by Benjamin Franklin and Dr. Thomas Bond, Pennsylvania Hospital is the nation’s first chartered hospital, established with the mission to provide care for the sick, poor, and mentally ill. Over the centuries, the Pine Building has witnessed groundbreaking advancements in medicine, served as a sanctuary during times of crisis, and become a symbol of innovation and compassion.

A Historic Foundation

The Pine Building, completed in 1804, is the centerpiece of Pennsylvania Hospital’s historic campus. Its construction was a reflection of the hospital’s growing reputation as a leader in medical care. The building housed the nation’s first surgical amphitheater, where physicians performed operations while medical students observed—a practice that laid the groundwork for modern medical education. The amphitheater remains preserved today, offering a glimpse into the early days of surgery.

Another jewel of the Pine Building is its historic library, established in 1762. The library is one of the oldest medical libraries in the United States and contains rare medical texts, including works by Hippocrates and Galen. These resources were instrumental in advancing medical knowledge during the hospital’s formative years.

Pioneering Mental Health Care

Pennsylvania Hospital was groundbreaking in its approach to mental health care. At a time when mental illness was poorly understood and often stigmatized, the hospital provided compassionate treatment for patients. The Pine Building included facilities specifically designed for psychiatric care, making it one of the first institutions in the country to address mental health as a medical issue. This commitment to mental health care continues today, with the hospital pioneering treatments like deep brain stimulation for conditions such as obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Contributions During Times of Crisis

Throughout its history, the Pine Building has been a beacon of hope during some of the nation’s darkest times. During the American Revolution, the hospital cared for wounded soldiers, solidifying its role as a critical institution in the young nation. It also played a vital role during the Yellow Fever epidemic of 1793, providing care to those afflicted by the deadly disease.

In more recent history, Pennsylvania Hospital was at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging its legacy of innovation to provide cutting-edge care. The hospital’s contributions during these crises underscore its enduring commitment to public health and safety.

A Legacy of Firsts

Pennsylvania Hospital has a long history of “firsts” that have shaped the medical field. It established the nation’s first maternity ward in 1803, paving the way for advancements in obstetrics and gynecology. Today, it remains the busiest birthing hospital in Philadelphia, delivering over 5,000 babies annually. The hospital has also been a leader in neurosurgery, orthopedics, and neonatology, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in medicine.

The Pine Building’s Transformation

As Pennsylvania Hospital approaches its 275th anniversary, the Pine Building is undergoing a transformation to become the Pennsylvania Hospital Museum. Set to open in May 2026, the museum will feature eight galleries showcasing the hospital’s rich history and its contributions to modern medicine. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the preserved surgical amphitheater, historic library, and a restored apothecary, as well as interactive exhibits highlighting the hospital’s role in medical innovation.

The museum will also tell the stories of the caregivers, patients, and staff who have shaped Pennsylvania Hospital’s legacy. From its founding principles of compassion and inclusivity to its role in addressing racial disparities in healthcare, the museum will celebrate the hospital’s enduring impact on the community and the nation.

A Living Legacy

Today, Pennsylvania Hospital is a nationally recognized leader in patient care, with programs in neurosurgery, behavioral health, and high-risk maternal and fetal services. The Pine Building remains a symbol of the hospital’s commitment to innovation and excellence, bridging the past and the future of medicine.

As the Pine Building prepares to welcome visitors as a museum, it stands as a reminder of the profound impact that one institution can have on a community, a nation, and the world. Its legacy is not just one of medical milestones but of the countless lives it has touched and the hope it continues to inspire.