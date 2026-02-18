Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued for Southeastern Pennsylvania

Source: Brian Hartnett Photography / Getty

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, February 18, 2026, due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air. The alert affects the Susquehanna Valley, Lehigh Valley, and Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties.

The DEP attributes the poor air quality to a combination of very light surface winds, a temperature inversion, fog, and minimal rainfall, which have contributed to the accumulation of PM2.5 particles. These tiny particles, often invisible to the naked eye, can pose significant health risks, particularly to sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially those in vulnerable groups. The DEP also encourages the public to take voluntary measures to reduce air pollution, such as avoiding the use of fireplaces, wood stoves, and gas-powered lawn equipment, as well as refraining from burning leaves or trash.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI) categorizes air quality levels, with Code Orange indicating unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups. For real-time updates on air quality, residents can visit AirNow.gov.