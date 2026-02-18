Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Drunkenly Roaming Mardi Gras

Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

Shia LaBeouf faces arrest following a chaotic night in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations, where witnesses say the actor disrupted a crowded bar crawl and clashed with patrons and police.

According to local authorities, LaBeouf joined a group moving between bars in the French Quarter late Saturday night. Witnesses reported that he shouted at strangers, knocked drinks from customers’ hands, and challenged several people to fights. Bar staff asked him to leave multiple establishments after he allegedly harassed employees and refused to calm down.

Police officers on foot patrol approached LaBeouf after receiving complaints from business owners along Bourbon Street. Officers say the actor ignored commands and continued to yell profanities at bystanders. When officers attempted to escort him away from the area, he allegedly resisted and pulled away, prompting police to place him in handcuffs.

Authorities transported LaBeouf to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked him on charges that include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Officials have not announced a court date, but they expect him to appear before a judge later this week.

Several bystanders recorded portions of the incident on their phones. Videos circulating online show a man identified as LaBeouf arguing loudly while crowds dressed in beads and costumes watch from the sidewalks. Some witnesses described the scene as “tense” and “unpredictable,” saying families and tourists scrambled to avoid the confrontation.

LaBeouf has faced previous legal troubles in several cities over the past decade, including arrests tied to public intoxication and disorderly behavior. Representatives for the actor have not released a statement regarding the latest incident.

City officials emphasized that Mardi Gras draws millions of visitors each year and urged attendees to celebrate responsibly.