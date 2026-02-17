Source: Anadolu / Getty

Health Officials Warn of Measles Exposure at Philadelphia International Airport

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a warning about a potential measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials confirmed that a person infected with measles passed through Terminal E on Thursday, February 12, 2026, between 1:35 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Travelers who were in the area during this time are urged to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms.

Measles, a highly contagious virus, spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infected individual has left. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. In severe cases, measles can lead to pneumonia, brain infections, and even death.

Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson emphasized the importance of vaccination, stating, “We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles. The MMR vaccine is safe, highly effective, and the best way to avoid serious complications.”

The Health Department advises anyone who may have been exposed to determine their immunity status. Individuals are considered protected if they were born before 1957, have had measles, or have received two doses of the MMR vaccine. Those who are not immune should consult their healthcare provider about receiving the vaccine. Pregnant individuals, infants under 12 months, and immunocompromised individuals are urged to seek medical advice immediately.

Travelers who develop symptoms through March 5, 2026, are advised to contact their doctor and inform them of the potential exposure. For more information, visit the CDC’s measles webpage or the Philadelphia Health Department’s updates at phila.gov/measles.