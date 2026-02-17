Eagles Rename Practice Facility to Jefferson Health Training Complex

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially renamed their South Philadelphia practice facility to the Jefferson Health Training Complex, marking the first name change for the facility in over two decades. Previously known as the NovaCare Complex since its opening in 2001, the facility’s renaming comes as part of an expanded partnership with Jefferson Health and Select Medical under the NovaCare Rehabilitation brand.

The Jefferson Health Training Complex will continue to serve as the Eagles’ headquarters, housing state-of-the-art amenities such as practice fields, a weight room, a cafeteria, and conference rooms. It is also the site of the team’s training camp and other key operations. Jefferson Health will retain its role as the team’s Official Health System Partner and practice jersey patch sponsor, while NovaCare Rehabilitation remains the Official Physical Therapy Partner.

Eagles President Don Smolenski highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “This multi-year extension marks a defining moment in our partnership—one that will now call the Jefferson Health Training Complex home to the Philadelphia Eagles. We are thrilled to celebrate this moment together and look forward to building upon our joint impact in the community.”

The collaboration extends beyond the facility, focusing on community health initiatives, education, and preventive care awareness. Programs like the Eagles Autism Foundation and the annual “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” game will benefit from this strengthened partnership.