PPA Launches Speed Camera Pilot Program in Philadelphia School Zones

Source: Oleksandr Holovin / Getty

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) has introduced a new speed camera pilot program aimed at enhancing safety in school zones across the city. Starting this week, cameras have been installed in five designated school zones to monitor and deter speeding drivers. The initiative begins with a 60-day warning period, during which violators will receive warnings instead of fines. However, starting April 20, 2026, fines will be issued to those caught exceeding speed limits.

The program is part of a broader effort to reduce traffic speeds and prevent accidents, particularly in areas with high pedestrian activity. “Our school-zone speed camera program is about public safety and changing dangerous driving behavior,” said PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer. He highlighted the success of similar technology on Roosevelt Boulevard, which led to a 95% reduction in speeding and a 50% decrease in pedestrian-involved crashes.

The five targeted school zones were selected based on crash data from 2019 to 2023, which recorded 10 fatal or serious-injury crashes and 25 pedestrian-related incidents. Schools included in the program are John B. Stetson Middle School, KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School, Widener Memorial School, High School of the Future, and William L. Sayre High School. Violations will not result in points against a driver’s license, but the program aims to foster safer driving habits and protect schoolchildren.

This initiative underscores the city’s commitment to public safety and its focus on creating safer environments for students and pedestrians. The PPA hopes the program will replicate the success seen in other areas and lead to long-term behavioral changes among drivers.