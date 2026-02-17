Slavery Exhibits In Philly Must Be Restored, Judge Orders

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

A federal judge has ruled that slavery exhibits removed from the President’s House site in Philadelphia must be restored, marking a significant victory for historical preservation and public accountability. The exhibits, which detailed the lives of nine enslaved individuals owned by George Washington, were removed in January under an executive order from the Trump administration. The order sought to eliminate content deemed to “disparage Americans past or living.”

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, in a strongly worded opinion, compared the administration’s actions to the dystopian practices described in George Orwell’s 1984. She stated that the removal of the exhibits was “arbitrary and capricious” and violated federal laws and agreements requiring collaboration between the city and federal government. The judge emphasized that historical truth cannot be altered at the whim of political leadership.

The exhibits, which include biographical details and stories of resistance, such as Oney Judge’s escape to freedom, were part of a broader effort to acknowledge the role of slavery in America’s founding. Their removal sparked public outrage and legal action from the City of Philadelphia, which argued that the decision erased critical aspects of the nation’s history.

Judge Rufe’s ruling mandates the immediate restoration of all 34 panels and video exhibits to their original condition. The decision has been celebrated by local leaders and community members, who view it as a step toward preserving the integrity of historical narratives. However, the federal government retains the option to appeal the ruling.