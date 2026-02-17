Michael Jordan’s 23XI Makes Top 3 In 2026 Daytona 500

Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing dominated the opening race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, securing three cars in the top 10 at the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Tyler Reddick raced his way to victory in a thrilling final-lap charge that delivered the team’s first Daytona 500 win and confirmed 23XI’s strength right out of the gate.

Reddick relied on a dramatic last-lap move to beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano to the checkered flag. He led just the final lap, but that run proved enough to capture the most prestigious win in NASCAR. The 68th running of the Great American Race featured 65 lead changes and a record 26 different leaders as drivers battled through chaos and a late-race flurry of crashes.

Reddick’s teammates Riley Herbst and Bubba Wallace filled out the group of 23XI contenders in the top 10. Herbst finished eighth, surviving the frantic finish, while Wallace led a race-high 40 laps before charging to 10th place. Toyota marked itself as the only manufacturer with multiple cars in contention throughout the event, thanks in large part to the teamwork inside the 23XI camp.

Jordan — co-owner of 23XI along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin — hugged Reddick in victory lane and lifted the Harley J. Earl Trophy alongside him. Jordan prepares to celebrate his 63rd birthday this week with what many see as a landmark motorsports achievement.

Drivers from other teams fought hard in the legendary race, but nothing matched 23XI’s momentum. Stenhouse finished second, Logano third and Chase Elliott fourth, putting an exclamation point on a Daytona 500 packed with intensity, speed and dramatic finish-line battles.