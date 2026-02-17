Uncle Luke Officially Enters 2026 Congressional Race In Florida

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Rap pioneer and South Florida community leader Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell announced his official candidacy for the U.S. Congress on Sunday, launching a high-profile bid for the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

Campbell made the announcement during a broadcast interview on This Week in South Florida, standing before local residents and pledging to bring fresh energy and grassroots focus to a district he said has long suffered from neglected priorities.

Campbell said he decided to run after countless conversations with voters across Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Our community deserves representation that listens, shows up and fights for our people,” he declared on air. His remarks drew applause from supporters who gathered to hear him speak about everything from economic development to public safety.

The 20th District seat currently belongs to Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who has faced federal legal challenges. Campbell will compete in the August Democratic primary, where multiple candidates have already filed or expressed interest. He stressed that his campaign seeks to unite residents from all walks of life around shared goals rather than political theatrics.

Campbell, 65, built his public profile as the frontman of the influential rap group 2 Live Crew, fighting high-profile free-speech battles in the late 1980s and early ’90s that reshaped music industry censorship laws. In later years, he turned to activism, youth mentorship, business ventures and civic commentary. His new campaign will emphasize community engagement, building local jobs and expanding access to education, he said.