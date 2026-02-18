25 Jesse Jackson Quotes That Prove His Words Still Matter

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

Reverend Jesse Jackson’s legacy has always been defined by his fierce, poetic insistence on justice. Now, as news breaks of his recent hospitalization, Jackson’s words feel even more powerful. Read on for 25 of Jesse Jackson’s quotes that prove his words still hold weight.

Jackson has never been just a leader. He’s been a force. A revolutionary. A keeper of the movement whose voice helped shape the trajectory of Black activism for more than six decades. As news of his recent hospitalization spreads, many are reflecting not only on his health but on the enormous impact he’s had on America’s fight for racial, economic, and social justice.

According to NewsOne, the civil rights icon passed away on Tuesday, his family said. He was 84 years old. Jackson, who had been under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurodegenerative condition with no known cure, was hospitalized last November and released later the same month.

Love News? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jackson emerged from the heart of the Civil Rights Movement as one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s most trusted young organizers, working alongside him through the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and standing only feet away the night King was assassinated. But Jackson didn’t just inherit King’s torch; he expanded its reach. Through Operation PUSH and later the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he fought for voting rights, economic equity, educational access, and global human rights. His 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns broke barriers and shifted the political landscape forever, showing the world that a Black candidate could galvanize a national coalition long before it was considered possible.

Rev. Jackson marched. He negotiated. He led boycotts. He brokered peace. He stood with working-class families, with farmworkers, with students, with unions, with South African activists during apartheid — always centering the people whose voices were most ignored.

To Black America, Jesse Jackson is the blueprint to activism. A reminder of what organizing, persistence, and moral clarity can accomplish. Even now, as his family shares that he is stable but hospitalized for progressive supranuclear palsy, the values he fought for feel urgent again. And his wisdom continues to guide new generations demanding equity and liberation.

In this moment of reflection, it’s worth revisiting some of Jesse Jackson’s most memorable quotes. The ones that shaped a movement and still resonate today. While he may be facing a small struggle, his messages of hope, strength, and accountability remain undimmed.

Here are 25 Jesse Jackson quotes that remind us why his voice still matters, and why his legacy will continue to shape the movement for years to come:

Leadership cannot just go along to get along. Leadership must meet the moral challenge of the day. If my mind can conceive it, my heart can believe it, I know I can achieve it! Never look down on anybody unless you’re helping him up. Your children need your presence more than your presents. Both tears and sweat are salty, but they render a different result. Tears will get you sympathy; sweat will get you change. The white, the Hispanic, the black, the Arab, the Jew, the woman, the Native American, the small farmer, the businessperson, the environmentalist, the peace activist, the young, the old, the lesbian, the gay and the disabled make up the American quilt. Don’t look down on somebody unless you are helping them up. No one should negotiate their dreams. Dreams must be free to flee and fly high. No government, no legislature, has a right to limit your dreams. You should never agree to surrender your dreams. A new leadership. A choice. A chance. Don’t cry about what you don’t have. Use what you got. Our flag is red, white and blue, but our nation is a rainbow — red, yellow, brown, black and white — and we’re all precious in God’s sight. Hold your head high, stick your chest out. It gets dark sometimes, but morning comes. Keep hope alive. I was born in a slum, but the slum wasn’t born in me. If there are occasions when my grape turned into a raisin and my joy bell lost its resonance, please forgive me. Charge it to my head and not to my heart. When we’re unemployed, we’re called lazy; when the whites are unemployed, it’s called a depression. If you fall behind, run faster. Never give up, never surrender, and rise up against the odds. Today’s students can put dope in their veins or hope in their brains. If they can conceive it and believe it, they can achieve it. They must know it is not their aptitude but their attitude that will determine their altitude. Leaders must be tough enough to fight, tender enough to cry, human enough to make mistakes, humble enough to admit them, strong enough to absorb the pain, and resilient enough to bounce back and keep on moving. You may not be responsible for being down, but you must be responsible for getting up. You can’t teach what you don’t know. And you can’t lead where you don’t go. We must not measure greatness from the mansion down, but from the manger up. Jesus said that we should not be judged by the bark we wear but by the fruit that we bear. Jesus said that we must measure greatness by how we treat the least of these. At the end of the day, we must go forward with hope and not backward by fear and division. A man must be willing to die for justice. Death is an inescapable reality and men die daily, but good deeds live forever. You can’t plant a seed and pick the fruit the next morning. If you don’t know what tomorrow holds, you need to know who holds tomorrow! Our goal was not freedom. Freedom was the necessary prerequisite to get to equality.

RELATED: Mamba Mentality: Quotes To Live By As We Remember The Great Kobe Bryant

25 Jesse Jackson Quotes That Prove His Words Still Matter was originally published on globalgrind.com