Homeland Security Targets Cardi B After Her ICE Comments

The United States Department of Homeland Security intensified a public dispute this week with Cardi B after the rapper criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a recent performance.

During a concert stop, Cardi B told the crowd that if ICE agents appeared at her show, she and her team would confront them. Video of the remarks circulated widely on social media and drew sharp reactions from political commentators and government officials.

Homeland Security responded on X with a pointed reference to the rapper’s past statements about drugging and robbing men before her music career. In its post, the agency suggested that it would consider it an improvement if she refrained from such conduct toward federal agents. The message quickly gained traction online and fueled a broader political debate.

Cardi B fired back within hours. She accused the agency of attempting to deflect from policy concerns and redirected attention to other controversies involving powerful figures, including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Her response drew support from some followers who praised her willingness to challenge federal authorities, while critics argued that her rhetoric toward law enforcement crossed a line.

The exchange underscores the growing intersection of celebrity activism and federal policy debates, particularly around immigration enforcement. ICE, which operates under Homeland Security, has faced ongoing scrutiny from immigrant rights advocates and progressive lawmakers over its tactics and detention practices.

Neither Homeland Security nor Cardi B signaled any intention to de-escalate the rhetoric. The agency has not announced any formal action in response to the comments, and Cardi B has continued to address political issues on her social media platforms.

As the back-and-forth spreads across digital platforms, the clash highlights how quickly cultural figures and federal agencies can find themselves locked in highly visible public disputes.