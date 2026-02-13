Michael Jackson Estate Slams Sexyy Red’s “Beat It” Flip

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The estate of Michael Jackson has launched a sharp rebuke against rapper Sexyy Red, declaring that her recent “Beat It” flip uses the late pop icon’s work without authorization.

Representatives for the estate said they did not grant clearance for any interpolation, sample, or derivative use of “Beat It,” the 1982 hit that Jackson released on Thriller. Estate attorneys claimed they learned about the track only after it began circulating online and drawing attention across social media platforms.

“We protect Michael Jackson’s legacy and intellectual property aggressively,” an estate spokesperson said. “No one contacted us to request permission, and we have not approved this use in any form.”

Sexyy Red teased the track earlier this week, promoting it as a bold reimagining of the rock-infused classic. Fans quickly recognized the unmistakable guitar riff and melodic structure that anchor Jackson’s original recording. Music industry observers noted that “Beat It” remains one of the most recognizable songs in pop history, which makes clearance a critical step before any commercial release.

Legal experts say artists must secure approval from both the owners of the sound recording and the underlying composition before releasing a sample-based track. The Jackson estate controls key rights tied to his catalog and has pursued legal action in the past to defend those assets.

Sexyy Red has not issued a formal response to the estate’s statement. Sources close to her camp suggested that her team may argue that the track qualifies as a reinterpretation rather than a direct sample, though the estate disputes that characterization.