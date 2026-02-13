Meta Patents AI Technology for Posthumous Social Media Activity

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has been granted a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI) system that could keep users’ social media accounts active even after their death. The technology, described as an “SNS avatar,” uses AI to analyze a user’s past posts, comments, and interactions to simulate their online behavior. This includes posting content, liking posts, and even responding to messages, creating a digital presence that mimics the user.

The patent outlines potential applications beyond posthumous activity, such as maintaining an online presence during extended absences or vacations. Meta cited “memory preservation” as a key motivation, stating that the absence of a user from social media could significantly impact their followers’ experience. The company emphasized that the technology could help maintain connections and preserve memories, particularly for loved ones grieving a loss.

While Meta has clarified that it currently has no plans to commercialize this technology, the patent has sparked ethical debates. Critics argue that such AI systems could blur the lines between life and death, raising questions about digital rights, privacy, and the “right to be forgotten.” Legal concerns also loom, including issues of liability for AI-generated content and its potential misuse.

This development is part of a broader trend in “grief tech,” with companies exploring ways to use AI to help people cope with loss. Similar technologies have been patented by other firms, including Microsoft, which developed an AI chatbot to simulate deceased individuals. As the conversation around digital legacies evolves, Meta’s patent highlights the complex intersection of technology, memory, and ethics in the digital age.