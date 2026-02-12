Mural Arts Philadelphia Seeks Artist to Honor Boyz II Men with South Philly Mural

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Mural Arts Philadelphia is calling on artists to design a mural celebrating the iconic R&B group Boyz II Men. The mural, set to be unveiled this summer, will be located on South Broad Street near the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), where the group first met in the 1980s.

The mural aims to honor Boyz II Men’s legacy as a Philadelphia-born force in American music and their contributions to the city’s cultural identity. Artists or teams of artists have until February 13 to submit their applications. The selected artist will be tasked with capturing the group’s career and their connection to Philadelphia’s rich musical history. The mural will span approximately 2,000 square feet, with production support provided by Mural Arts.

Boyz II Men, known for hits like “Motownphilly” and “End of the Road,” expressed their excitement about the project, stating, “Philadelphia shaped who we are—musically and personally—so being represented on South Broad Street means a great deal to us.” The mural is part of Mural Arts’ broader initiatives for the city’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION [CLICK HERE]