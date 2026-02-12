Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

Donovan McNabb Reflects on Trade to Washington Redskins: “I Never Wanted to Leave Philadelphia”

Donovan McNabb, the former face of the Philadelphia Eagles, recently opened up about his 2010 trade to the Washington Redskins, expressing his deep connection to Philadelphia and his reluctance to leave the team he led for over a decade. The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who holds nearly every major passing record in Eagles history, described the trade as the culmination of years of speculation and drama surrounding his future with the franchise.

McNabb, who was traded within the NFC East—a rare move for a player of his caliber—admitted that while he was “happy it was over,” he never envisioned leaving the Eagles. “Every year for the last three or four years, it was the same drama,” McNabb shared in an interview. Despite the challenges, he emphasized his passion for the game and his commitment to winning a Super Bowl, regardless of the team he played for.

Reflecting on his time in Philadelphia, McNabb acknowledged the highs and lows of his career, from leading the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance to enduring criticism from fans and media. “In Philadelphia, nothing’s ever good enough unless you win a Super Bowl,” he remarked. Yet, he remains proud of his contributions to the team and the city, noting the strong relationships he built with teammates, coaches, and even former critics like Ed Rendell, the mayor who once opposed his draft selection.

As McNabb transitioned to Washington, he expressed excitement about working with Coach Mike Shanahan and a renewed focus on his career. However, his legacy in Philadelphia remains a complex tale of triumphs, challenges, and an enduring bond with the city that shaped his NFL journey.