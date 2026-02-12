Joe Frazier Statue to Relocate to Philadelphia Museum of Art Steps

Source: James Drake / Getty

The legacy of “Smokin'” Joe Frazier, one of Philadelphia’s most celebrated athletes, is set to take center stage at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The city’s Art Commission has approved the relocation of the 11-foot bronze statue of the legendary heavyweight boxer to the base of the museum’s iconic steps, replacing the Rocky statue, which will be moved to the top of the steps.

The Frazier statue, created by artist Stephen Layne, has stood outside the South Philadelphia sports complex since its unveiling in 2015. It captures the moment after Frazier’s iconic left hook knocked down Muhammad Ali during the “Fight of the Century” in 1971. The move to the museum grounds is seen as a way to honor Frazier’s real-life achievements and provide greater visibility to his contributions to the city’s history and culture.

City officials, including Mayor Cherelle Parker, have emphasized the importance of celebrating both the myth of Rocky Balboa and the real-life heroism of Joe Frazier. The relocation aligns with Philadelphia’s commitment to inclusive storytelling and cultural education. Interpretive panels will accompany the statue, highlighting Frazier’s ties to the city, his Olympic gold medal, and his role as a mentor to young boxers at his North Broad Street gym.

The move is expected to be completed by spring 2026, with a budget of $150,000. The relocation coincides with the museum’s upcoming Rocky exhibition and the city’s preparations for major events, including the U.S. semiquincentennial celebrations, the World Cup, and the MLB All-Star Game. This prominent placement ensures that Frazier’s legacy will be celebrated by both locals and visitors, solidifying his place as a true Philadelphia icon.