Snoop Dogg Faces Public Accusations Over Nate Doggs Masters

Source:

Rap icon Snoop Dogg stands at the center of a public dispute after Nathaniel “Nhale” Hale Jr., son of the late singer Nate Dogg, accused him of taking control of his father’s master recordings without full family consent. The claim emerged during a recent podcast interview and quickly drew attention across the hip-hop community.

Hale Jr. said family members stored the masters at his grandmother’s home when Nate Dogg battled health problems before his death in 2011. According to Hale Jr., his grandmother showed Snoop the location of the recordings, and Snoop left with the masters. Hale Jr. believes Snoop did not secure approval from all relevant family members before removing the tapes.

“I’ll be the one to say it because it’s my family,” Hale Jr. said on the podcast. He described tension between family members over the situation and said a recent argument at a music event underscored how deep disagreements run. Hale Jr. stressed that much of his understanding comes from conversations within the family and that he wants clarity about where the recordings ended up.

Snoop Dogg has publicly denied holding the masters and insists he would not take them without proper authorization. Despite his denial, the accusation has stirred debate about ownership and legacy in the music world. Hale Jr. said he wants assurance that his father’s creative work remains safe and preserved.

Nate Dogg carved a lasting legacy in West Coast hip-hop with his smooth hooks and collaborations with artists like Snoop Dogg and Warren G. His death at age 41 left fans mourning and family members handling the aftermath of his estate. The dispute over the masters highlights how estates of influential artists can become flashpoints decades after their passing.