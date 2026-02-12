Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart Say They ‘Received Death Threats’ & Miscarriage Wishes After Choosing White Sperm Donor

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

So sickening! Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, said they “received death threats” after revealing that their son, True, would be bi-racial due to their decision to choose a white sperm donor. What should have been a joyful announcement quickly turned into a wave of backlash.

“We received death threats, people told us things like we should miscarry,” Judy told PEOPLE in an interview published Feb. 10.

The couple opens up about the painful criticism in their new book, The Way Love Goes, which hit shelves earlier this month. Da Brat, who was 49 when she welcomed True in 2023, says much of the outrage centered around their IVF journey and the donor they selected.

At the time, Da Brat previously claimed that the Black donor available at their facility wasn’t a good fit and looked like “Jiminy Cricket.”

According to the couple, their decision was driven by limited options and genetic compatibility — not preference. After undergoing genetic screening, their pool of potential donors shrank significantly. During her 2023 interview with The Root, Da Brat explained that after eliminating candidates based on Judy’s screening results, roughly 300 donors remained, and only one was Black.

That option, however, didn’t feel like the right fit.

“And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket. I was like, ‘I’m sorry, but that wasn’t gonna be my choice,’” she told The Root at the time, a remark she later repeated on the latest season of Brat Loves Judy.

Ultimately, the couple chose a donor they believed would be a strong genetic match.

“Because we didn’t have a lot to choose from, he [ the donor] definitely wasn’t Black. But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall, and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

Speaking again with PEOPLE, they stressed just how limited their options were after screening for genetic health concerns. Dupart pointed out a broader issue within sperm banks: “Only about 3 percent of donor sperm is from Black men.”

Social media haters accused the couple of not wanting to raise “a fully black child.”

Despite that reality, critics flooded their social media pages with hate after the white sperm donor news hit the media. Some accused the couple of intentionally avoiding having “a brown baby,” alleging that they did not want to raise “a fully black child.”

Judy and Da Brat strongly rejected those claims in an interview with PEOPLE, stressing that their only priority was having a healthy child.

“She’s the most devoted mother in the world,” Judy said of Da Brat, noting that her wife cherished “every minute” of pregnancy.

Their journey to parenthood, however, was not without heartbreak. Before welcoming True, the couple experienced a miscarriage.

“It broke my heart,” Da Brat said of the loss. “But I wanted to try again. Thank God I didn’t quit or give up.”

The pregnancy came with challenges, too, including “All those IVF hormones!,” the rapper griped, but in the end motherhood has been the ultimate reward.

“It’s such a blessing,” she added. “After I get back from the radio show, I’m a stay-at-home mommy. I don’t know how I did anything else.”

“She’s the best mommy,” added Judy.

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are focused on building a healthy, happy family grounded in love, and we love to see it!

