‘Hit The Quan’ Rapper iHeartMemphis Arrested After Overnight Standoff

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Rapper iHeartMemphis sparked a dramatic scene early Tuesday after police confronted him at a home in Plantation, Florida, leading to an overnight standoff with a SWAT team and his eventual arrest.

Officials responded Monday night after family members raised serious concerns about the 32-year-old artist’s behavior, prompting welfare checks at the residence on the 8600 block of Gatehouse Road. When officers arrived, he livestreamed interactions with them on Instagram and then barricaded himself inside the home.

During the hours-long livestream, which drew thousands of viewers, iHeartMemphis appeared distressed and erratic. He told followers “Please, please save me y’all” and insisted he did not want to hurt anyone. At moments, he claimed to be God and made other unsettling remarks while filming the sky and the interior of the home.

Police tried to negotiate with him, but the situation escalated into a barricade scenario requiring a tactical response. SWAT units surrounded the property and communicated with him through loudspeakers. Officers ultimately gained entry early Tuesday by pulling a Tesla through the home’s garage door to break the barricade.

Law enforcement arrested iHeartMemphis on an active warrant for written and electronic threats to kill, along with resisting officers without violence, according to authorities. He did not suffer injuries during the arrest. Police took him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation before transporting him into custody.

iHeartMemphis rose to fame with his 2015 viral hit “Hit the Quan,” a song that helped define a wave of dance-driven rap music in the mid-2010s.