Philly Official Issues Fraud Alert Over Fake Jury Duty Text

Source: fizkes / Getty

Philadelphia court officials this week warned residents about a new text message scam that targets unsuspecting recipients with false claims about missed jury duty and outstanding fines.

The First Judicial District of Pennsylvania reported a surge in fraudulent text messages that tell recipients they face penalties for failing to appear in court. Scammers instruct victims to click a link or call a phone number to avoid arrest or additional fines. Court leaders stressed that the messages do not come from any official court office.

Court administrators said scammers attempt to create panic by threatening immediate legal consequences. The messages often include official-sounding language and may reference “Philadelphia Courts” or “First Judicial District” to appear legitimate. Some texts demand payment through prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or digital payment apps.

Officials emphasized that Philadelphia courts do not collect fines or fees through text messages. Court staff contact individuals about jury duty or case matters through official mail or direct phone calls, not unsolicited texts that demand instant payment. Leaders urged residents to ignore the messages and avoid clicking any embedded links.

Court representatives encouraged anyone who receives a suspicious message to report it to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission. They also advised residents to delete the text immediately and block the sender’s number. Officials warned that clicking unknown links can expose personal and financial information to criminals.

The First Judicial District continues to work with law enforcement partners to track the scam and educate the public. Court leaders asked residents to share the warning with family members, especially seniors who scammers frequently target.