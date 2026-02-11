[WATCH] Jill Scott Shines in Noochie’s “Live From The Front Porch” Performance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jill Scott Shines in Noochie’s “Live From The Front Porch” Performance

Jill Scott, the legendary voice of Philadelphia, graced Noochie’s “Live From The Front Porch” series with a soul-stirring performance that left the DMV audience, and YouTube world in awe. The intimate live session featured Scott debuting her heartfelt track “Lifting Me Up,” a dedication to the DMV community from her upcoming album, To Whom This May Concern, set to release on February 13.

The performance was a celebration of Scott’s artistry and her deep connection to the region. With her signature blend of poetic lyricism and powerful vocals, she delivered a set that was both uplifting and deeply personal. “Lifting Me Up” resonated as an anthem of gratitude and resilience, showcasing Scott’s ability to connect with her audience on an emotional level. The live session also included renditions of her classic hits, reminding fans of her timeless appeal.

Hosted by Noochie, the “Live From The Front Porch” series has become a platform for authentic and raw musical expressions, and Scott’s performance was no exception. The production, featuring a talented team of directors, producers, and audio engineers, captured the essence of the moment, making it a memorable experience for viewers.

Watch Jill Scott: Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch below!