Rally at Independence National Historical Park Demands Restoration of Slavery Exhibits

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

On Tuesday afternoon, a passionate crowd gathered at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia to demand the restoration of slavery exhibits at the President’s House. Organized by the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition (ATAC), the rally drew hundreds of activists, community leaders, and local officials, all united in their call to preserve the historical narrative of the nine enslaved individuals who lived and labored at the site during George Washington’s presidency.

The exhibits, which detailed the lives of enslaved people such as Oney Judge and Hercules, were removed in January following a directive from the Trump administration. The decision has sparked widespread outrage, with critics accusing the National Park Service of erasing a critical part of American history. “To erase slavery is to erase American history,” said Yvonne Studevan, a descendant of Bishop Richard Allen, founder of the AME Church. Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson echoed the sentiment, leading chants of “When we fight, we win.”

The rally featured speeches, prayers, and performances, with participants holding signs listing the names of the enslaved individuals. Activists emphasized the importance of confronting uncomfortable truths to foster understanding and progress. “This site is historic, holy ground,” said Michael Coard, an attorney and founding member of ATAC. “We fight the good fight to ensure these stories are not forgotten.”

The City of Philadelphia has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, arguing that the removal of the exhibits violates a 2006 cooperative agreement. The legal battle continues, with local and state leaders, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, joining the call for the exhibits’ restoration. As the community awaits a judicial decision, the rally served as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving history in its entirety.