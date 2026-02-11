Saks Fifth Avenue to Close Bala Cynwyd Location Amid Restructuring

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Saks Fifth Avenue has announced the closure of its Bala Cynwyd store, located at 2 Bala Plaza along City Avenue, marking the end of an era for the luxury retailer in the Philadelphia region. The store, which has been a staple for decades, is set to close its doors on April 11, 2026, as part of a broader restructuring plan by its parent company, Saks Global.

The decision comes after Saks Global’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last month. The company is closing eight Saks Fifth Avenue locations nationwide, along with one Neiman Marcus store, as it refocuses on profitable locations with high growth potential. The Bala Cynwyd store closure will result in the loss of 50 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Saks Global CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck stated that the closures are part of a strategy to optimize the company’s operational footprint and enhance its ability to deliver luxury experiences across all channels. Despite the closures, Saks Global remains committed to serving customers through its online platforms and other physical locations, including the Neiman Marcus store at King of Prussia Mall.

The closure of the Bala Cynwyd store follows a trend of retail transformation in the area. The aging Bala Plaza shopping center is undergoing redevelopment, with plans to introduce residential units and mixed-use spaces. Nearby, the former Lord & Taylor building is being converted into apartments, signaling a shift in the retail landscape along City Avenue.

For loyal Saks customers, the company has outlined policies for the transition. Gift cards can be redeemed for 15 days after the start of the closing sale, and purchases made during the sale will be final. The nearest Saks Fifth Avenue location for Philadelphia-area shoppers will now be in New York.

This closure marks a significant moment for the region’s retail scene, as Saks Fifth Avenue has long been a symbol of luxury shopping in the area. As the company navigates its restructuring, it aims to position itself for sustainable growth in the evolving luxury market.