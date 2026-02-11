West Philadelphia’s Colman Domingo Cast as Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Source:

Philadelphia native Colman Domingo has been cast to portray Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, in the highly anticipated biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. Fresh off his first Oscar nomination, Domingo joins a star-studded cast that includes Michael’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who will play the King of Pop.

The film, set to release in April 2026, delves into Michael Jackson’s rise to global stardom, exploring the complexities of his family dynamics and the pressures of fame. Domingo’s portrayal of Joe Jackson promises to capture the patriarch’s relentless drive to shape the Jackson 5 into a global sensation, as well as the challenges and controversies surrounding his parenting style.

In a recent interview, Domingo expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing its focus on humanizing Michael Jackson and showcasing the family’s journey. “This film explores the making of Michael and who he is, while also addressing the love, struggles, and triumphs of the Jackson family,” Domingo shared.

The biopic has already generated significant buzz, with fans eager to see Jaafar Jackson’s debut performance as his iconic uncle. While some family members, including Paris Jackson, have voiced concerns about the film’s portrayal, the production team remains committed to delivering a compelling and authentic narrative.

“Michael” aims to celebrate the legacy of the King of Pop while shedding light on the personal and professional challenges that shaped his extraordinary career.