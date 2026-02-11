Monopoly to Launch Philadelphia Edition in November 2026

Source: Leon Neal / Getty

Philadelphia is getting its own Monopoly board game, set to debut in November 2026. This special edition, developed by Top Trumps USA under license from Hasbro, will feature iconic landmarks, businesses, and cultural touchpoints unique to the City of Brotherly Love. The game aims to capture the essence of Philadelphia, offering a nostalgic and community-driven twist on the classic board game.

The developers are currently seeking public input to finalize the board’s design. Residents and businesses have until February 28 to nominate their favorite Philly spots, from historical landmarks like the Liberty Bell to beloved cheesesteak joints and sports arenas. The game will also include customized Chance cards and utilities, incorporating local colloquialisms and themes. While the classic Monopoly tokens will remain, the board itself promises to be a love letter to Philadelphia, blending its rich history with modern-day charm.

Tim Barney, a representative for Top Trumps, emphasized the importance of community involvement in shaping the game. “Our goal is to create something that feels like home,” he said. The final selections will be revealed upon the game’s release, with the developers aiming to balance historical significance, community impact, and public nominations. The Philadelphia edition will be available locally and online, with expectations of high demand based on the success of previous city-themed editions.