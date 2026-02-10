Listen Live
Bad Bunny Faces Calls For Deportation From Fellow Americans

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States. Since 1917, people born on the island are recognized as citizens.

Published on February 10, 2026
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Bad Bunny’s sweeping Super Bowl LX Halftime Show set still has the country and the rest of the world abuzz, featuring several culturally significant moments. Since the conclusion of the show, calls for Bad Bunny’s deportation are rising despite him being an American citizen.

As pointed out by Newsweek, figures on the conservative side of the political spectrum have viciously attacked Bad Bunny’s performance, most specifically his decision to sing only in Spanish and display the tapestry of his homeland.

Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini of Florida posted on the X platform after the set, “Deport Bad Bunny immediately.” Far-right firebrand Laura Loomer took to X and wrote, “The ⁦ @NFL should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There’s nothing American about any of this.” — one of her more tamer critiques of the performance.

President Donald Trump also jumped in on the dogpile of the popular entertainer, taking to his Truth Social platform to demean the Grammy Award winner, although Trump said he didn’t intend to watch the show.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America,” Trump wrote.

Former MLB player John Rocker also spewed similar sentiments on X, writing, “The only way to respond to the Bad Bunny Half Time Show is to: 1/ Hire more ICE Agents 2/Deport more illegals 3/Send the military into liberal cities.”

On X, many pointed out that Bad Bunny is a citizen of the United States, which is a verifiable fact. We’ve got a handful of those reactions listed below.

