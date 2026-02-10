Joe Frazier Statue Might Take Over Philadelphia Museum Of Art Steps

Source: Bill McCay / Getty

Philadelphia could soon spotlight legendary boxer Joe Frazier in one of the city’s most iconic public spaces. Officials introduced a proposal this week that would relocate Frazier’s statue from South Philadelphia to the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps — a spot long associated with the beloved “Rocky” statue.

The organizing group Creative Philadelphia plans to present the proposal Wednesday at a meeting of the Philadelphia Art Commission. Its goal centers on placing Frazier’s 12-foot bronze statue next to the landmark steps made famous by the Rocky films.

City leaders recently approved moving the original Rocky statue from the base of the steps. That change leaves an open, high-traffic area that draws thousands of visitors eager for photos and selfies each year.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Creative Philadelphia highlighted Frazier’s deep connections to the city in its proposal. The group noted the boxer trained in Philadelphia, often running the very steps that later became a movie icon. That history links Frazier to the city’s culture and athletic legacy in a way that resonates beyond sport.

Supporters of the move say relocating the statue would boost recognition for Frazier, who fought some of the sport’s most legendary matches during his career. Visitors and locals alike told reporters they want the city to do more to celebrate Frazier’s contributions and ensure more people learn his story.

Critics, however, say the city must balance honoring local heroes with preserving the historic and emotional significance of the Museum steps themselves. They worry that swapping one monumental figure for another could dilute the cultural symbolism that draws millions to the site.

The Art Commission will vote on the proposal after Creative Philadelphia’s presentation. If approved, the city would allocate funds — estimated at roughly $150,000 — toward relocating the bronze statue.