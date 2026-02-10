Breakup Rumors Spark For Cardi B And Stefon Diggs After Superbowl

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs ignited breakup rumors immediately after Super Bowl LX, leaving fans and media buzzing about the future of their high-profile relationship.

The speculation gained momentum when fans noticed that Cardi B and Diggs unfollowed each other on Instagram the day after the Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the championship game. Social media users quickly shared screenshots of the change, prompting a flurry of reactions online.

Cardi B, who attended the Super Bowl to support Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, appeared on the red carpet before kickoff and responded with a terse “Good luck” when asked about Diggs. Observers pointed to her brief interaction as unusually reserved compared with previous displays of support throughout the Patriots’ playoff run.

Alongside the social media unfollowing, reports emerged showing Diggs spending time with another woman during Super Bowl weekend, adding fuel to breakup chatter. Celebrity 50 Cent even joined the conversation, mocking Diggs in a social media post that linked the Patriots’ loss with the rumored split.

The couple faced a whirlwind year, going public with their relationship in May 2025 and welcoming their first child together in November. Despite their ups and downs, neither Cardi B nor Diggs confirmed that they ended their relationship as of Tuesday. Fans remain divided, with some insisting that the unfollow reflects tension, while others urge patience until either party speaks publicly.