Bad Bunny Deletes All Social Media Post After Donald Trump Attack

Source: Simon Bruty / Getty

Global music star Bad Bunny wiped his social media accounts clean in the hours after news broke of an attack by U.S. President Donald Trump, sparking widespread speculation across the entertainment and political worlds.

Fans noticed the change late Saturday when Bad Bunny’s Instagram and X accounts suddenly displayed zero posts. The artist, known for outspoken commentary and carefully curated online presence, offered no immediate explanation. The timing, however, drew instant attention because it closely followed reports of the violent attack at a Trump campaign rally.

Bad Bunny commands one of the largest followings in music, and his online activity often fuels conversation beyond pop culture. He frequently uses social media to amplify political views, comment on social justice issues, and connect directly with fans. That history made the sudden silence feel deliberate rather than accidental.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children,” Trump wrote on his platform. The president had previously claimed he “never heard” of Bad Bunny despite the artist being one of the most-streamed musicians globally.

Neither Bad Bunny nor his representatives issued a statement addressing the deletions as of publication. Trump’s campaign also declined to comment on the artist’s actions. Without confirmation, observers continue to analyze the move through the lens of Bad Bunny’s past behavior, which often blends art, activism, and unpredictability.

The incident highlights the outsized role celebrities play during moments of national crisis. A single digital action can dominate headlines, shape narratives, and invite political interpretation, even without words.