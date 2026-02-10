Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Alleged Car Thief in Southwest Philadelphia

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Philadelphia police are investigating after an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Southwest Philadelphia confronted a suspected car thief, resulting in gunfire.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on the 7300 block of Bunting Place, where the deputy’s personal vehicle, a black Honda Accord, was parked.

According to Philadelphia Police, the deputy, accompanied by a family member, confronted a 17-year-old male attempting to break into the car. Both the deputy and the family member, who is licensed to carry a firearm, discharged their weapons, firing a total of four shots. The teenager was struck twice in the leg but managed to flee the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the injured suspect arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was found in possession of tools commonly used for car theft, including key fob cloning devices. The deputy later identified the teenager at the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect was armed during the incident.

The neighborhood has reportedly experienced a rise in carjackings and break-ins, adding context to the deputy’s actions. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby homes, and the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation (OISI) team is leading the inquiry.