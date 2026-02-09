Lawsuit Accuses Stefon Diggs Of Slander In Stolen Ferrari Dispute

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs faced a new legal battle just days before Super Bowl LX after a Miami-Dade County lawsuit accused him of slander and other civil claims tied to a stolen Ferrari. The complaint, filed February 3, thrust the star athlete into off-field controversy at a pivotal moment for his team.

The plaintiff, a former associate, claims Diggs asked him in July 2024 to arrange transport of the receiver’s Ferrari from Miami to New York and then to Houston. When someone stole the luxury car in Houston, police reportedly determined that unrelated third parties took it. Despite that, the lawsuit alleges Diggs began telling people close to him that the man personally stole the vehicle — a claim the plaintiff strongly denies.

The lawsuit goes beyond defamation. It accuses Diggs of civil conspiracy and argues he “aided and abetted” harassment and assault by people connected to him. According to the filing, individuals confronted the plaintiff in public places in Houston and Miami and even visited his home demanding return of gifts Diggs gave him.

Tensions reportedly peaked in December 2025 at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami, where the plaintiff says two men tied to Diggs attacked him. He claims the incident left him with a torn ACL and other injuries and that Diggs’ brother, Trevon Diggs, witnessed part of the confrontation. Both Stefon and Trevon Diggs now appear as defendants in the case.

The plaintiff seeks more than $100,000 in damages, saying the alleged false statements devastated his concierge and consulting business. As of Sunday, Diggs has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.