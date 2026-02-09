GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Been thique, been fine!

Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks is entering her FINEST era yet which was confirmed by a now-viral video of her dancing to Mouse & Level’s classic club anthem ‘I Bet U Won’t’ while flaunting her snatched bawwwdy and whittled waist.

Naturally, the trending video (which skyrocketed to millions of views) sent social media spiraling into swoonlivion over the lovable star who didn’t just start waking up fine yesterday. IYKYK!

For those tardy to the bawwwdy party, this was the latest of several slays by the 36-year-old star who’s currently on a generational run on Instagram.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When she’s not slaying or stylin’ on the gram, she’s one of Hollywood’s most lovable talents who recently promoted her upcoming film If I Go Will They Miss Me at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Written and directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández, the buzzy coming-of-age drama (which also stars J. Alphonse Nicholson) follows 12-year-old Lil Ant–a sensitive artist yearning for a connection with his recently incarcerated father while experiencing surreal visions in his Watts, Los Angeles neighborhood.

At the heart of the film is Brooks whose performance as Lil Ant’s mother Lozita is described as “breathtaking” in a review by The Wrap.

What’s your favorite Danielle Brooks role? Will you be seated for If I Go Will They Miss Me? Tell us down below and enjoy her most swoon-worthy IG photos (and hilariously thirsty reactions to her viral video) on the flip.