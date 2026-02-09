Let’s Go, Benito! Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio made the absolute most his moment. While performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny hit all the musical notes and offered up a danceable and by all means patriotic history lesson in the process.

The show kicked off with the King of Latin Trap literally in the fields, harkening back to his native Puerto Rico and commencing a journey through culture and sound. From pava hats to domino games to piraguas, if you even have an inkling of appreciation for Boricua culture, this performance was for you. And even if you are unaware, you will want to catch up immediately.

The Grammy-winning rapper and singer performed songs like “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Monaco,” and “Safaera” with deft choreography that utilized sets that featured homes, markets, and even lightpoles. The Boricua vibes were just immaculate as Bad Bunny put his elite showmanship on display.

Some of the guests included Lady Gaga, who performed “Die With A Smile” (and showed off her salsa dancing with the headliner and thee RIcky Martin. Oh yeah, Pedro Pascal, aka The Mandalorian, was also on the set.

“God bless America,” said Bad Bunny near the conclusion of the show. He then proceeded to name-check every country in the Americas, from Peru and Chile to Jamaica and Honduras to Canada.

Benito sealed his set with a sign behind him that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” before he spiked a football that had “Together We Are America” emblazoned on it.

No notes.

