Trump Refuses To Apologize For Posting Racist Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes, Social Media Outraged

UPDATE: 8 PM, Feb. 6

The post depictng the Obamas as apes has been deleted. First, the White House said that “a White House staffer erroneously made the post.” Now Trump is saying that he only watched the beginnign of the clip that focused on voter fraud and how its a staffer’s job to view the entire video before posting it.

“It was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud,” he said. “Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have had the sense to take it down.”

Still, Trump refused to apologize, saying, “No, I didn’t make a mistake.”

and Trump says he blamed a staffer for post

Donald Trump’s disdain for all Democrats —especially former presidents— has always been apparent, but last night he took his hateful rhetoric to a new low.

Around midnight, he posted a video to his Truth Social account, breaking down the conspiracy theory that he won the 2020 election by trying to prove that voter fraud led to Joe Biden’s victory.

But at the end of the minute-long clip are a few seconds of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama that depict them as monkeys. Their smiling faces are slapped on top of the bodies of monkeys as they bop back and forth while Tokens’ 1961 classic, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” plays in the background.

The jungle theme first appears in the mid-clip when Trump’s head is placed on top of a lion while Hillary Clinton and Zohran Mamdani are depicted as a warthog and a hyena.

Then the White House even tried to defend its extremely disrespectful jungle-themed post, claiming critics were reading too much into it.

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King,” responded Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

This is far from the first time Trump has made racist remarks. He’s behind the birther movement that questioned where Obama was born, and eventually pressured him to show his birth certificate and referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “sh-thole countries.”

Just last year, he posted an AI video depicting Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office, as well as a series of posts that showed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a fake mustache and a sombrero.

Social media isn’t surprised by Trump posting the racist imagery and has resorted to ripping him apart.

