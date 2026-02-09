Tyrese Maxey to Compete in the 2026 3-point contest

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to showcase his sharpshooting skills in the 2026 State Farm 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Saturday. The event will take place on February 14, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, home of the LA Clippers.

Maxey will compete against a star-studded lineup, including Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Bobby Portis Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks), Norman Powell (Miami Heat), and rising talent Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets). The contest is the first event of the evening, kicking off at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

This will be Maxey’s first appearance in the 3-Point Contest, and he aims to make history as the first 76er to win the event since its inception. Fans are eager to see if his dynamic shooting and competitive spirit can outshine the competition on one of the NBA’s biggest stages.

