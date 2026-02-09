FIFA world cup trophy set to visit philadelphia ahead of the 2026 tournament

Source: Europa Press News / Getty

The FIFA World Cup Trophy, one of the most iconic symbols in sports, is set to make a highly anticipated stop in Philadelphia on May 21, 2026, as part of its extensive North American tour.

This visit is part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, which will travel to 38 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, including all 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tour offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the original trophy up close and engage in immersive football-themed experiences.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Mexico City on February 26, before making its way through Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Philadelphia’s one-day stop will feature interactive fan activations, exclusive merchandise, and appearances by FIFA Legends, all designed to build excitement for the upcoming tournament.

The tour will conclude in Mexico City on June 5, just days before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.