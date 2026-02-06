Meet the 2025 Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Philly has been known to have the best fans in the world, and that reigns true with the NFL’s latest fandom award. Ed Callahan, a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, has been crowned the 2025 Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year, marking a historic moment as the first Eagles supporter to receive this prestigious honor.

Callahan, 79, has been a dedicated fan since attending his first Eagles game in 1954 at Shibe Park. His unwavering passion for the team has been a cornerstone of his life, from becoming a season ticket holder in 1997 to tailgating with his iconic “Eagle Mobile II,” a fixture in the Tailgating Hall of Fame.

Beyond his fandom, Callahan’s contributions to the Eagles Autism Foundation (EAF) have been extraordinary. Through auctions and fundraising events at his tailgates, he has raised over $504,000, including $82,000 in 2025 alone. His personal connection to autism, with a nephew on the spectrum, has deepened his commitment to the cause.

Callahan’s recognition as the Ultimate Fan of the Year was celebrated with a surprise event at the NovaCare Complex, where Eagles legend Brandon Graham presented him with a custom football and commemorative sign.

As part of his award, Callahan will represent the Eagles at Super Bowl LX in California, a fitting tribute to a fan whose dedication embodies the spirit of the NFL’s most passionate supporters.