Olive Garden Employee Dead After Placing Head in Deep Fryer

Published on February 6, 2026
Olive Garden In Arizona
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

In a deeply tragic incident, an Olive Garden employee in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, took his own life in a shocking manner by submerging his head into a deep fryer.

The incident occurred on January 30, 2026, and has left the local community and the restaurant’s staff in shock and mourning. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly removed his clothing before the act, which took place in the restaurant’s kitchen during operational hours. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to severe burn injuries.

The incident also resulted in minor injuries to a female colleague who attempted to intervene. Local authorities, including the Pennsylvania State Police, have classified the event as a suicide.

The restaurant was temporarily closed following the tragedy but has since reopened. Olive Garden and law enforcement have refrained from releasing further details, citing respect for the individual’s family.

