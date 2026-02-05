Person Rescued From Icy Delaware River

Source: ASL1000 / Getty

A dramatic rescue unfolded Thursday morning at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey, as emergency crews pulled a person from the icy waters of the Delaware River.

The incident began around 11 a.m., with multiple rescue boats, including one from the Camden Fire Department, responding to the scene. The individual reportedly fell into the river near the marina, prompting a swift and coordinated effort to locate and retrieve them.

Chopper footage captured the tense moments as first responders navigated the frozen river, cutting through ice to reach the individual.

After approximately 35 minutes in the frigid water, the person was pulled to safety and transported to a nearby hospital. Witnesses observed emergency personnel administering chest compressions as the individual was loaded into an ambulance.

The condition of the rescued person remains unknown at this time. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred during a week of exceptionally cold temperatures that have caused significant ice buildup on the Delaware River.