Norristown Officer on Leave After Video Shows Naked Man Struck by Police Vehicle

A police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following a shocking incident captured on video, where a naked man was struck by a police vehicle. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Stanbridge and West Airy Streets, just after 8 a.m.

According to authorities, the man was seen standing in the middle of the road, vandalizing a parked car, hitting passing vehicles, and obstructing traffic. Video footage, now part of an ongoing investigation, shows a police vehicle slamming into the man, sending him airborne before he landed on the ground. Officers quickly detained the individual and called for medical assistance. His current condition remains undisclosed.

Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail described the video as “alarming and concerning,” emphasizing the need to uncover the full context of the events leading up to the collision. “I never like to see individuals injured as a result of any police-public encounter, no matter what the circumstances are,” Trail stated. He urged anyone with additional video evidence to contact the Montgomery County Detectives Bureau, which is leading the investigation.

The incident has sparked a review of the department’s use-of-force policies. Chief Trail assured the public of the department’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating, “Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents, including individuals experiencing crises.”

The investigation will include footage from officers’ body cameras, and the department has called on the community to assist by sharing any relevant evidence. The officer involved will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.