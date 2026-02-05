Listen Live
Close
Local

Icy Delaware River delays Philadelphia’s salt supply

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snow plow sprinkling snowy road after snowstorm.
Source: Robert Helebrant / Getty

A shipment of 21,000 tons of road salt destined for Philadelphia has been delayed due to ice clogging the Delaware River. The two barges carrying the salt were en route to the port in Fairless Hills but became stuck amidst large chunks of ice, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to deploy icebreakers to free the vessels. The delay comes as the city works to replenish its salt reserves following a significant winter storm that depleted supplies.

One of the barges, carrying 15,000 tons of salt, has been rerouted to Paulsboro, New Jersey, where it will be unloaded and transported to Philadelphia by truck. The second barge, carrying 6,000 tons, is still navigating the icy river.

City officials, including Carlton Williams of the Clean and Green Initiatives, emphasized the importance of maintaining sufficient salt levels to prepare for future storms. With only 15,000 tons of salt currently in reserve, the city is closely monitoring the situation to ensure timely delivery and continued readiness for winter weather challenges.

More from Philly's R&B station
[CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS]
We them ones comedy tour philadelphia flyer Mike Epps & Friends are coming to the Liacouras Center For the Biggest Comedy Event of The Year!

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close