Icy Delaware River delays Philadelphia’s salt supply

Source: Robert Helebrant / Getty

A shipment of 21,000 tons of road salt destined for Philadelphia has been delayed due to ice clogging the Delaware River. The two barges carrying the salt were en route to the port in Fairless Hills but became stuck amidst large chunks of ice, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to deploy icebreakers to free the vessels. The delay comes as the city works to replenish its salt reserves following a significant winter storm that depleted supplies.

One of the barges, carrying 15,000 tons of salt, has been rerouted to Paulsboro, New Jersey, where it will be unloaded and transported to Philadelphia by truck. The second barge, carrying 6,000 tons, is still navigating the icy river.

City officials, including Carlton Williams of the Clean and Green Initiatives, emphasized the importance of maintaining sufficient salt levels to prepare for future storms. With only 15,000 tons of salt currently in reserve, the city is closely monitoring the situation to ensure timely delivery and continued readiness for winter weather challenges.