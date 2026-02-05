Marching Bands & Basketball: Atlanta Hawks Highlighting Will Packer, Alabama A&M, CAU, FAMU & Spelhouse For 8th Annual HBCU Night

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Atlanta Hawks are once again highlighting HBCU excellence as the franchise prepares to host its eighth annual HBCU Night, presented by Chase, on Saturday, Feb. 7, at State Farm Arena.

The evening, which coincides with the Hawks’ 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets, is described as a “full-scale celebration” of the legacy and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, honoring more than 100 institutions whose influence continues to shape Black leadership, creativity, and innovation. All fans in attendance will receive a Peachtree-themed City Edition rally towel courtesy of Chase.

Source: Hawks / Atlanta Hawks

Ahead of the game, the Hawks and Chase will host a private, pregame fireside chat featuring award-winning producer and FAMU Rattler, Will Packer, whose expertise is behind some of Hollywood’s most commercially successful films.

Titled From Atlanta to the World: The Power of Storytelling, Culture and Community, the conversation will be moderated by CultureCon founder and CEO Imani Ellis and livestreamed for fans at Hawks.com/stream.

“The commitment of the Hawks and Chase to honor and support HBCUs goes far beyond a single night,” Packer said in a statement. “They are about a culture of investing in the next generation of storytellers and leaders.”

On the court and throughout the arena, the night’s programming will lean heavily into HBCU traditions, pageantry,y and pride.

Clark Atlanta University’s Philharmonic Society choir will open the evening with the National Anthem, followed by a stroll across the concourse from the Alpha Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

At halftime, the sounds of Alabama A&M University’s “Marching Maroon and White” will meet the rhythms of Clark Atlanta’s Mighty Marching Panthers in a joint performance spotlighting two of the nation’s most celebrated HBCU bands.

Dance will also take center stage, with the Hawks’ ATL Dancers joined in-game by Mahogany in Motion, the official dance team of Spelman College and Morehouse College.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The evening will also spotlight entrepreneurship and impact.

A press release reports that during the game, the Hawks and Chase will recognize Spelman College alumna Dr. Zerita Buchanan, owner of Dental Dreams, LLC, a private dental practice that doubles as a vocational training center and innovation hub for aspiring dental professionals. Fans will also have the opportunity to support emerging talent through an HBCU Student Marketplace located on the concourse.

“We are honored to partner with Chase in highlighting the profound impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Camye Mackey, the Hawks’ executive vice president and chief people, diversity and inclusion officer. “HBCUs play a critical role in developing future leaders, advancing opportunity and strengthening communities across the nation.”

In continued support of HBCU culture, State Farm Arena will host HBCU AWAREFEST, presented by Live Nation Urban and Student Freedom Initiative, on Thursday, March 26.

Limited tickets remain for HBCU Night presented by Chase. Fans can secure seats at Hawks.com/tickets.

The post Marching Bands & Basketball: Atlanta Hawks Highlighting Will Packer, Alabama A&M, CAU, FAMU & Spelhouse For 8th Annual HBCU Night appeared first on Bossip.

Marching Bands & Basketball: Atlanta Hawks Highlighting Will Packer, Alabama A&M, CAU, FAMU & Spelhouse For 8th Annual HBCU Night was originally published on bossip.com