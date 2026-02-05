Source: @realcoleworld / Instagram

Rap mogul J. Cole has revealed the tracklist for his double album The Fall-Off, set to release this Friday, Feb. 6.

The rapper said that he has intentions for this album to be his last.

The double album features 24 songs in total, with eleven tracks plus one bonus track on each album. The two parts of the album are titled Disc 29 and Disc 39. It is also possible that there are hidden features on the album.

“Disc 29 tells the story of me returning to my hometown at age 29. A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most.” J. Cole wrote in a post on Instagram, “I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life, my woman, my craft and my city.”

He continued, “Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39-year-old man. Older and a little closer to peace.”

The two-time Grammy award winner also provided insight on how The Fall-Off is a full circle moment from his 2007 mixtape, The Come Up.

“When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too.” Cole said.

Ahead of the release of The Fall-Off, J. Cole recently released a surprise EP for his birthday Jan. 28, titled Birthday Blizzard ’26. The Fall-Off also comes five years after his sixth studio release The Off-Season.

Disc29

29 Intro Two Six Safety Run A Train Poor Thang Legacy Bunce Road Blues Who TF 12 U Drum N Bass The Let Out Bombs in the Ville/Hit The Gas Lonely At The Top

Disc39

39 Intro Inevitable The Villest Old Dog Life Sentence Only You Man Up Above I Love Her Again What If Quik Stop And The Whole World Is The Ville Ocean Way

J. Cole Reveals ‘The Fall-Off’ Tracklist: ‘Made With Intentions to Be My Last’ was originally published on hiphopnc.com