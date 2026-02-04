Listen Live
REPORT: 76es Trade McCain to Thunder for Draft Picks

Published on February 4, 2026
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded second-year guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick from the Houston Rockets and three second-round picks. The move, confirmed by multiple sources, comes as the NBA trade deadline approaches, signaling a strategic shift for both teams.

For the Thunder, McCain’s acquisition provides immediate backcourt depth, especially with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined due to an abdominal strain. McCain, known for his scoring versatility and playmaking, is expected to bolster Oklahoma City’s playoff push. Meanwhile, the 76ers gain valuable draft capital, positioning themselves for future roster-building opportunities.

This trade highlights the evolving dynamics of both franchises as they navigate their respective paths in the competitive NBA landscape.

