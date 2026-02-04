Mayor Cherelle Parker announces ‘same day pay’ program to speed up snow removal

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

Philadelphia has launched an innovative same-day work and pay program to expedite snow removal efforts following a major winter storm that left the city blanketed in snow and ice.

Announced by Mayor Cherelle Parker, the initiative focuses on clearing ADA curb ramps to improve accessibility for pedestrians, particularly those using wheelchairs, who have faced significant challenges navigating the city’s streets.

The program allows workers to sign up, complete their tasks, and receive payment on the same day, eliminating the usual waiting period for paychecks. Mayor Parker highlighted the program’s early success, noting that 238 workers cleared over 60 corners in just four hours.

While city crews and contractors have been working tirelessly since the January 24 storm, many areas, including bus stops and bike lanes, remain obstructed by snow. The same-day work and pay initiative aims to address these lingering issues and restore mobility across Philadelphia.