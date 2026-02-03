Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

For many Black families, travel is more than just a getaway; it’s an opportunity to embrace the world as a powerful classroom. Stepping into places where our history unfolded transforms stories that are often passed down at the dinner table into lived experiences that children and teens can see, feel, and even question.

Visiting historic neighborhoods, museums, and cultural landmarks invites meaningful conversations about resilience, creativity, and legacy, and reminds us that history is not a distant, abstract metaphor but is rooted in real people, places, and experiences. Traveling together allows families to connect intergenerationally while deepening cultural pride.

Here is a list of travel destinations that provide service details for parents and educators that will empower and inspire Black youth. From the Harriet T. Moore Museum in Brevard County, Florida, to the Abyssinian Meeting House in Portland, Maine, this list offers several U.S. travel destinations for families to share America’s rich history with their kids and teens.

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah’s history runs deep, and for families with children of varying ages, it’s the perfect destination to immerse them in cultural activities. There are many engaging activities, such as historical walking tours, the Old Town Trolley Tour, and the Pirate Museum. Yes, Savannah has a very rich pirate history due to its seaport industry.

Families can also visit The First African Baptist Church (1777) in Savannah, considered the nation’s oldest Black congregation and a key stop on the Underground Railroad. There’s also the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, which showcases lots of information about the history of Savannah’s Civil Rights Movement, the origins of Savannah’s NAACP, freedom fighters, “sit-ins,” the Savannah Pirate Museum, and more.

If you’re looking for a dynamic and accommodating hotel stay, The JW Marriott Savannah, which has three very unique buildings, each with its own personality. There’s “The Power Plant,” “The Three Muses,” and “The Atlantic Building”(which offers views of the Savannah River right outside your window and balcony). This property’s main lobby is a gorgeous power plant-turned-museum filled with gigantic geodes, precious stones, and even a metallic dinosaur skeleton (that dangles from the ceiling). This property truly has something for everyone in the family (including large suites for families that desire ensuite rooms so that teens can have their own space), ranging from a voice-over and podcast studio, a gorgeous iridescent showpiece piano, lawn space for the kids to play and roam free, and you’re just steps away from the riverfront. In the “Atlantic Building,” there’s an art exhibit showcasing pirates in a side corridor. And, if you’re observant, you’ll spot the infamous pirate “Black Caesar,” which will make for a very engaging discussion topic with kids and teens.

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham is rich in history, and the city offers many opportunities to experience its legacy. When teaching history to your children, it’s important to make room for fun and jazz the activities up a bit as well. While Birmingham is home to the 16th Street Baptist Church (and the death of four little girls), the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, and the Negro Southern League Museum, there’s also the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, the Birmingham Museum of Art, and even the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of motorcycles and race cars (the kids and motorcycle enthusiasts will love this experience).

Birmingham is known for its ornate, historic homes, and for those wanting to experience being enveloped in interior design that reflects southern charm, The Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook is a fitting choice with its rich jewel-tone decor and elegance. (It’s a teen girl’s dream, and moms will love it too!) If your family is looking to be downtown in a more intimate boutique hotel setting, The Painted Lady is a great choice, and history buffs will enjoy exploring the historic Automotive District neighborhood.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

While we often hear about Tulsa and “Black Wall Street,” Oklahoma City has a very rich history, too, due to its large population of Black “freedmen” who flocked to the West and developed Oklahoma’s warehouse districts where lots of Black families thrived.

Popular towns like Bricktown and Deep Deuce were once the epicenters of Black life in Oklahoma City. While these neighborhoods are now mostly gentrified, cultural institutions like the Oklahoma Black Museum & Performing Arts Center, the Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza, and the Civil Rights Center archive the city’s Black roots.

Families with kids of all ages will be pleased to know that Oklahoma City has a brand new, massive waterpark, Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark. After strolling through the Deuce Arts & Music District, families can relax and enjoy the sun at the fourth-largest pool in the country (inclusive of a zipline “fly” pool and white-sand beach), a 100,000 square-foot indoor waterpark, 13 unique dining outlets, and a family entertainment center.

There’s also Okanaroma, an arcade with a multi-level laser tag area. And, this family water-play destination doesn’t just cater to the older kids; there’s a baby water play space too. When everyone is ready to wind down, the family can head over to the First Americans Museum on the resort property to learn about the parallels between Black history in America and Native American history.

For those looking to dig a bit deeper, the recent Wonder Project and Kingdom Story Company’s Sarah’s Oil provides a nuanced glimpse into the allyship that existed between many native tribes, freedmen, and the enslaved.

New York, New York

New York City is an excellent place to visit to learn all year long as a family, because there are so many culturally-rich experiences at one’s fingertips. While New York City is known for the cultural boom of the Harlem Renaissance, Black contributions to music and dance stylings adapted on Broadway, (be sure to swing by The Museum of Broadway), and the unearthing of Seneca Village, many do not know that New York City is the site for one of the nation’s largest African Burial Grounds, which is located downtown. In Harlem, there are trailblazing Black cultural institutions such as The National Black Theatre, The Apollo Theatre, The Studio Museum, and The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (one of the largest in the world for Black research).

The Renaissance Hotel in Harlem is the perfect place to stay for those who love learning about the Jazz Age. (The National Jazz Museum is a few blocks away, too!) For families interested in staying downtown, the M Social Hotel Times Square is a great, family-friendly option in the heart of Times Square. It offers a dynamic, kid-friendly, and less formal stay in the heart of New York City.

Park City, Utah

When I initially thought of Park City, I immediately thought about Mormons, skiing, and the Sundance Film Festival. But after attending the Forum Festival with my entire family, I discovered the true hospitality of the people in Utah and Park City’s Black history! It confirmed that there’s always something new to be learned, no matter where you are. There’s the Buffalo Soldier Heritage Trail, which further tells the history of Black Buffalo soldiers in Utah Territory during and after the Civil War, and the Utah Historical Society has done a great job of preserving the contributions of Black Americans to the state of Utah.

Nature lovers, hikers, and outdoorsy families will love the biking and hiking trails in Park City. Pendry Park City is ideal for families with babies and toddlers, because it offers complimentary Uppababy strollers (you don’t have to worry about dragging a stroller through the airport!) during your stay, as well as allows guests to use a custom Black Cadillac Escalade (perfect for larger families) to run nearby errands. If you have a toddler or younger children, one of the best things about this stay is the full-fledged kids’ space at the hotel called The Paint Box. Black families should know that the University of Utah celebrates Black history all month long, and there’s a Utah Juneteenth Festival in June, for those who are deciding to travel during the summer months. And, keep up with Utah’s Black history all year long with the mobile Utah Black History Museum.

Mims and Eatonville, Florida

Many people associate the east coast of Florida near the Indian River Lagoon with the Kennedy Space Center and space shuttle missions, but towns like Mims (and nearby Titusville) and Eatonville, are rich in Black history.

While we’ve heard of historical figures Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, and their contributions to the space industry, Harry T. and Henriette V. Moore were a married couple and civil rights leaders committed to voter rights, advocating for equal pay for teachers, bringing awareness to lynchings, and organizing the first NAACP branches in Florida.

However, the Moores’ family home was bombed on Christmas Day in 1951; Moore died immediately, and his wife died days later. This act catalyzed more civil rights activity in the South. Today, in Mims, Fla., the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park and Museum preserves this legacy.

For families bringing their kids and teens to see the space shuttle launches, summer camp, or the Kennedy Space Center Multiplex, hop on U.S.-1 and head to Mims. Families can grab a bite to eat at the wildly popular Dixie Crossroads restaurant. For families looking to stay in the area to go fishing, visit the maina, or go vintage-store shopping, The Courtyard By Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Center offers unobstructed views of Kennedy Space Center’s launching pads.

For those looking to experience Eatonville (the first all-Black city in the U.S.) on Florida’s West Coast, you should take your teens to visit the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts and the Moseley House Museum. Every year, the town of Eatonville and the surrounding Black communities hold the Zora Neale Hurston Festival, where Black families, college students, scholars, and culture enthusiasts celebrate America’s first “Black Utopia,” and it’s an amazing experience for tweens and teens to see so much cultural, historical, and spiritual unity, love, and support.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly hotel stay with a pinch of luxury, Hotel Haya is a great fit for families in the heart of Ybor City (a historic neighborhood in Tampa), because it blends the neighborhood’s rich cultural heritage with modern design.

Portland, Maine

For many runaway slaves and captured freedmen, Maine was the last step before entering into freedom in Canada. Portland, Maine, and many surrounding small towns played an integral role in the Underground Railroad, and there are numerous documented “safe houses” in Portland.

A meaningful way for parents, scholars, and mentors to explore Maine’s Black history is by taking a walking tour of historic sites tied to the Underground Railroad, with stops that celebrate the courage of those who sought freedom and those who aided them.

For Black families with teens, the Abyssinian Meeting House offers engaging opportunities to learn about local struggles and triumphs through exhibits and special programs designed to spark conversation and connection across generations. Pair a visit there with a broader cultural experience at the Maine Historical Society, where rotating exhibits deepen understanding of Maine’s diverse past and present.

For those looking to experience Portland’s Freedom Trail markers, families need to know about: Elias and Elizabeth Widgery Thomas House (near India Street), Reuben Ruby’s historic neighborhood around Newbury Street (a frontrunner of the Underground Railroad in Portland), among many other must-visit places.

For families looking to be immersed in Portland’s “Old Port” District, The Docent Collection is an ideal option, because this hotel provides many apartment-style lofts that provide lots of space. And, you’re just steps away from downtown. Another more economical option for hotel accommodations is the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks. While the state of Maine is neatly tucked away, it’s an excellent destination for family travel, especially if you have tweens and teens.

Natchez, Mississippi

Natchez, Mississippi, is one of those places where history feels close enough to touch, especially for Black families traveling with intention.

Nestled alongside the Mississippi River bluffs, arts and cultural institutions like the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture and the Forks of the Road Slave Market site showcase the unfiltered stories of the past.

Walking through the Natchez National Historical Park or past the grand antebellum homes sparks real conversations about what was built, who built it, and what that means today. It’s not just a tour or a walk-through, but an opportunity to connect the past with the present for loved ones or friends.

Right outside of Natchez is “The Devil’s Punchbowl,” a haunting Civil War site where thousands of formerly enslaved people seeking freedom behind Union lines were forced into a contraband camp and died from disease, starvation, and neglect.

Natchez also connects to the story of Black Union soldiers, many of whom served in the United States Colored Troops and fought courageously for the United States.

Teaching the next generation about places like those curated in this list helps them remember the past while being thankful for the current freedoms and liberties we have.

Lynnette Nicholas is a NYC-based arts and entertainment journalist, children’s media consultant, on-camera host, and lifestyle writer-editor covering the latest in culture, parenting, travel, books, film & television, faith, and the intersection of parenting and entertainment. Her bylines appear in Essence, Parents, Reader’s Digest, Common Sense Media, HuffPost, Yahoo Entertainment, Parade Media, and more.

