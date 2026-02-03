Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 3, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community. In her latest “What We Need to Know” segment, veteran journalist Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential stories impacting Black America, from major political developments to financial wisdom and moments of historic progress. Each story serves as a reminder of why we must remain engaged with the world around us.

Here is a breakdown of the critical updates you need on your radar right now.

Clintons to Testify in Epstein Investigation

In a significant development, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to provide depositions related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. After previously resisting congressional subpoenas, their legal team has announced their readiness to testify. This move is being framed as a step toward transparency, finally bringing the prominent political figures forward to answer questions in the long-running and deeply troubling case.