Sherri Shepherd Ends Daytime Talk Show Along Kelly Clarkson

Sherri Shepherd learned Monday that her daytime talk show Sherri will end its run after four seasons, and the announcement came just hours after Kelly Clarkson confirmed she will conclude The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons.

Executives at Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the company that produces Sherri, said they made the decision because daytime television continues to shift amid changing viewer habits. Producers said the choice “does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production … or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd.”

Sherri debuted in September 2022 after Shepherd built a large daytime following from her previous work, including co-hosting The View. Over the past four seasons, the show earned multiple nominations and connected with audiences through celebrity interviews, lifestyle segments and Shepherd’s signature humor.

Debmar-Mercury said production will continue through the current 2025-26 season, with Sherri’s final episodes airing in the fall. The company also plans to explore alternative platforms for the series or future projects with Shepherd.

Shepherd has not publicly responded to the cancellation. Earlier, she shared public gratitude for her audience and excitement for Season 4, saying she aimed to bring joy and inspiration into viewers’ lives.

On the same day, Kelly Clarkson announced that she will end her Emmy-winning daytime show after Season 7 this fall, a decision she framed around her desire to focus on her children and family commitments. Clarkson thanked her crew, guests and fans for years of support and said she might appear on other television projects in the future.

Media analysts said both moves reflect wider industry challenges as streaming and shifting audience preferences reshape daytime TV. Shepherd’s cancellation and Clarkson’s departure leave only a few syndicated talk shows standing in a crowded daytime lineup.